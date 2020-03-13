Mumbai: Interim relief for BJP MP, whose caste certificate was invalidated

Mumbai: In a reprieve for BJP parliamentarian Jaysiddheshwar Shivacharya Mahaswami, the Bombay High Court on Thursday stayed the orders of the caste scrutiny committee, which invalidated his caste certificate. The committee had also ordered criminal prosecution of the MP from Solapur.

Mahaswami had defeated senior Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde with a margin of nearly 1.5 lakh votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

A bench of Justices Kamal Tated and Sarang Kotwal ordered the committee as well as the police not to take any coercive steps till further orders.

The bench was dealing with a plea filed by Mahaswami challenging the orders of the committee that invalidated his claim of belonging to the “Bedajangam” caste under the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. He had furnished a certificate stating his caste, issued in Akkalkot in 1982.