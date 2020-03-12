Classes go online: No break for students even as Mumbai's Cathedral school shuts due to coronavirus

With three people testing positive in Mumbai and another in Thane, the city has now followed suit. Most pre-primary schools in the city have temporarily shut their doors, and two other schools have entered into a state of "lockdown" until the end of the month.

These are Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai's Fort area and the Dhirubhai Ambani International School near BKC.

This however does not mean that education will be put on a hiatus. Aside from the continuation of ICSE and ISC exams as well as IB Std XII mock exams, teachers will "conduct their lessons on a regular basis".

According to Mrs M. Isaacs, the Principal of Cathedral School, "we will continue teaching by moving onto online platforms".

A circular sent out by the school, adds that the students would be given assignments during the course of their remote study and would be assessed upon their return.

"Teachers will conduct their lessons on a regular basis, sharing presentations, videos, and other resources on online platforms like Google Classrooms, Hangouts and Zoom," the circular said.

The notice also warned that the topics taught during this time would not be repeated.

