Mumbai: Interfaith meet discusses life and times of Prophet Mohammed

An interfaith meet held on Saturday night espoused people to look up to Prophet Mohammed's ways in conducting themselves. Titled 'Meelad Conference', the meet was organised by Minhaj Interfaith & Welfare Foundation at Memonwada, Bhindi Bazaar.

Among the speakers were Baba Satyanaam Das Udasin, Rev and Dr J Rajkumar Stephen G, Dr Hafeez Ur Rehman, Alka Sharar, Anushka Nikam, Syed Roohe Zafar Rizvi and Bhikku Viranta Mahathero. The chief guest of the event was local MLA Amin Patel. Ms Sharar and Ms Nikam recited naat (poems in praise of Prophet) while other speakers made speeches.

"The central idea of this meeting was that people from different faith come together. Otherwise in Meelad, we call only Muslims and they hear about the Prophet. The idea was to spread the message of the Prophet in other faiths, too. So that people of other faiths talk about him,” said Rafeeq Ahmed Khan, Minhaj Foundation President.

Speakers at the event said that people should look up to the Prophet's conduct with others and ensure that they follow them. Fr. J Rajkumar said that all births are manifestations of God and Prophet Mohammed came as an embodiment of peace. “There was a time when people were making their Kings into Gods. That is when the Prophet came to preach that there is one God. He also underwent a lot of torture but brought peace," said Fr. Rajkumar.

“At a time when people were not trusting each other, he imprinted love in the hearts of people. When we celebrate him, we should celebrate this," said Syed Rizvi.

"The Prophet was a mercy to the worlds and not just Muslims. People would be surprised at the respect he gave to daughters of other faiths. When people would ask him, he would said all daughters are same," said Baba Udasin.

Ar Rehman said the society he was born into, had no respect for widows and girl childs. "Widows were banished into the forest and girl children were buried. He married a widow 15 years his elder," said Dr Rehman adding that his succession survived through his daughter when his sons died.

"There are many similarities in the Quran and other religious texts. We should respect all Prophets who have come. There is no point celebrating his birthday if members of the other faith are not participants in it," said Rehman.

Bhikku Viranta said that humans are the only ones among all living beings who can do good Karmas (deeds) and one should look at oneself critically. "The Prophet taught that one should ensure that his neighbour does not sleep hungry. By that he did not mean that it should only be a Muslim neighbour. That is what people should do," said Mr Patel.

