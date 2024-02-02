Mumbai: Inspired By Delhi's Palika Bazaar, BMC Explores Plans For Underground Markets In City

The BMC has taken a step ahead to develop their plans for underground markets in the city. The civic officials recently visited the 'Palika Bazaar' at Connaught in Delhi. The civic officials will submit their report to Mumbai guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar by next week. The ward officials are also instructed to identify suitable open space in their respective wards for setting up such hawking bazaars.

Resolving encroachment on roads and footpaths in the city

With the hawker's policy not in place, the roads and footpaths in the city have been encroached on. To resolve the issue, Kesarkar suggested setting up underground bazaars on the lines of Delhi Palika Bazar. The underground markets will save already scarce space besides benefitting the citizens, he believed. The Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034 also proposed shopping hubs below public open spaces and lands reserved for playgrounds and parks in the city. Following the directives, civic officials of the market and garden department visited Palika Bazaar in Delhi on January 15.

The market is an underground market located between the inner and outer circle of Connaught in Delhi. It has 398 shops selling a diverse range of items; electronic items and clothing. The market is estimated to have around 15,000 people within its confines at any given time and also attracts many foreign tourists.

The underground market

"The underground market is on an area of 20,000 sq metres with a large garden over it. There are seven gates through entry and exit points for the market. The place is connected to major roads and Rajiv chowk Metro railway station. A detailed report about the palika bazaar will be submitted to the guardian minister next week. The civic garden department will work on the project," said a senior civic official.

The civic authorities have also instructed the ward officials of 24 administrative wards to identify open spaces such as playgrounds or gardens below which underground bazaars can be set up. The place closer to railway stations where there is high footfall, will be given priority, said the civic sources.