Mumbai Infra Update: Penalty On Goregaon's Mrinaltai Gore Flyover Contractor Rises To ₹1 Lakh Per Day Over Delay, Says Report |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed a penalty on the contractor of the Mrinaltai Gore Flyover project in Goregaon for missing the completion deadline. The bridge's deadline was earlier extended till April 30 due to an LPG shortage that affected the construction work.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the contractor failed to meet the revised April 30 deadline, following which the BMC started imposing a penalty of Rs 25,000 per day from May 1. However, from May 12, the penalty was later increased to a whopping Rs 1 lakh per day.

The report further stated that the flyover, which is expected to help decongest traffic and provide faster access to and from the Western Express Highway, is now likely to be completed by May 31. The project began in 2019 and has now stretched to nearly 7.5 years. According to the Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens' Association, the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the flyover is expected to take place during the first week of June.

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Details Of Pending Work

According to Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar, some finishing works are still pending, including signal installation, electricity pole-related work, stormwater drainage looping, and painting. The official also told HT that bridge's load test reports are also still awaited.

Read Also BMC Begins Final Phase Repairs On Parel TT Flyover Before Monsoon

Benefits Of Flyover

The flyover is expected to provide faster access to and from the Western Express Highway. It will also help ease traffic congestion in Goregaon and improve connectivity for commuters travelling to and from the Andheri and Oshiwara areas.

Earlier in March this year, the project also witnessed a third cost escalation over the past seven years, with the total increase amounting to Rs 38.33 crore, drawing scrutiny from members of the civic standing committee. Suspecting irregularities, members raised concerns over the role of the consultant and contractor.

The contract for the construction of the extended flyover spanning S. V. Road from Ram Mandir Road to Relief Road was initially approved at Rs 209.64 crore, including various taxes. However, the project cost has now escalated by Rs 38.33 crore, bringing the total to Rs 247.97 crore.

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