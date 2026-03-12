BMC Begins Final Phase Repairs On Parel TT Flyover Before Monsoon | Representational Image

Mumbai: The BMC has begun the final phase of repair work on the Parel TT Flyover this month. To minimize traffic disruption, the repairs are being carried out in phases with one lane closed at a time. The ongoing work includes reducing expansion joints of bridge and resurfacing, for which the northbound lane has currently been closed to traffic. Once this phase is completed, work on the south bound side will begin immediately. The entire repair work is expected to be completed before the monsoon season.

Built in 1980, the Parel TT flyover is a key artery on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, crucial for easing traffic at a busy junction. Despite its importance, it frequently experiences heavy congestion during peak hours, with commuters taking over 10 minutes to cover just 100 metres. Disruptions here ripple out to areas like Bhoiwada and Lalbaug. Over time, the deterioration of its numerous expansion joints has made the surface uneven, resulting in a bumpy ride and a higher risk of potholes, particularly during the monsoon season.

If the flyover were fully closed, surrounding roads and alternate routes like Tilak Bridge in Dadar would face severe congestion, with no major roads to absorb the traffic. To avoid disruptions, the BMC carried out phased repairs, including structural work and bearing replacements. “We vacated the solid waste management chowkies and health centres beneath the flyover to strengthen it. A key part of the project is reducing expansion joints from 22 to 9 by creating deck continuity, and replacing asphalt with concrete, which will ensure a smoother and more stable ride, especially during the monsoon,” said a senior civic official.

"The work started a month ago with traffic police approval, and we aim to complete it ahead of schedule before the monsoon to avoid inconvenience,” the official added. The BMC began the tender process for repairing and strengthening the flyover in 2024, with the project estimated to cost around Rs. 17 crore. As per the notification from Mumbai Traffic Police, the northbound side of the flyover will be fully closed to all vehicles from March 9 to April 15, while the southbound side will remain closed from April 16 to May 31.

