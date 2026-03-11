Panic Buying In UP? Viral Video Shows Crowd Scrambling For LPG Cylinders At Gas Agency Amid West Asia Supply Rumours

A chaotic scene from Basti in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media, showing dozens of people rushing to secure LPG cylinders outside the Mahadeva Gas Agency amid rumours of a cooking gas shortage.

The short clip captures a large crowd pushing and jostling near the distribution area, with several individuals hurriedly carrying the standard red domestic LPG cylinders on their shoulders.

People Seen Running With Cylinders

In the roughly 15-second video posted online, men can be seen running or quickly walking away with cylinders in hand while others crowd tightly near the loading area.

The atmosphere appears tense and disorderly, with little sign of organised queues. Many people seem eager to secure cylinders quickly, reflecting fears of an imminent supply disruption.

Rumours Linked To West Asia Tensions

The panic buying reportedly stems from speculation that the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia could disrupt LPG imports to India.

Rumours circulating on social media suggested that cooking gas supplies could be affected due to the broader conflict involving Iran and Israel, prompting people in several areas to stock up on cylinders.

Government Denies Any Shortage

However, authorities have repeatedly clarified that there is no shortage of LPG in the country.

Piyush Goyal, India’s Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, assured the public that fuel supplies remain stable and that there is no disruption in availability.

Officials from the Petroleum Ministry also stated that India has adequate domestic stocks and that distribution networks remain fully operational.

Panic Fuelled By Social Media Rumours

Despite official reassurances, visuals from several gas agencies in parts of Uttar Pradesh suggest panic buying triggered by misinformation.

Experts say such scenes highlight how quickly rumours can spark hoarding behaviour, especially during periods of international uncertainty.

Observers have also drawn comparisons with the rush for oxygen cylinders during the COVID-19 pandemic, when fears of shortages triggered similar panic across the country.

Authorities have urged citizens not to believe unverified social media claims and to rely only on official announcements regarding fuel availability.