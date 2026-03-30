Mumbai Infra News: BMC's Standing Committee Members Flag Delay, Cost Rise In Goregaon’s Mrunaltai Gore Flyover After Site Visit

BMC's Standing Committee inspects Goregaon flyover project amid concerns over delays and cost escalation. | X - @sandeeppatel58

Mumbai, March 30: Members of the BMC's Standing Committee visited the Mrunaltai Gore Flyover in Goregaon on Monday after the project witnessed a twofold cost escalation in eight years. Reviewing the pace of construction, the delegation expressed concern that the persistent delays appear deliberate and called for greater accountability.

Project cost escalation

The contract for constructing the extended flyover along S.V. Road, from Ram Mandir Road to Relief Road, was initially approved at Rs 209.64 crore, inclusive of taxes. The project cost has since risen by Rs 38.33 crore, taking the total to Rs 247.97 crore. The construction is being executed by the joint venture MEPL-GYAN JV.

instruction was given to officials to complete the work at the earliest and open it for commuters as soon as possible pic.twitter.com/8wR7f7aHPg — Sandeep Patel (@sandeeppatel58) March 30, 2026

Committee raises concerns over delays

Two weeks ago, the Standing Committee refused to approve the civic authority’s proposal for a cost escalation and instead called for a site visit. Congress group leader in the BMC, Ashraf Azmi, said the increase could not be reversed at this stage as the project is nearing completion. However, he criticised its handling, stating that the escalation reflects poor initial planning.

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Project completion timeline

"The bridge is a steel structure, and delays occurred due to the need to realign piers over the Walbhat River. The project is expected to be completed within the next month," said an official.

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