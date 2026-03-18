Mumbai News: Goregaon’s Mrunaltai Gore Flyover Extension Sees ₹38.33 Crore Cost Escalation, Probe Ordered

Goregaon’s Mrunaltai Gore Flyover Extension project faces scrutiny after sharp cost hike and prolonged delay | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, March 18: The extension work of the Mrunaltai Gore Flyover in Goregaon has witnessed a third cost escalation over the past seven years, with the total increase amounting to Rs 38.33 crore, drawing scrutiny from members of the civic standing committee. Suspecting irregularities, members raised concerns over the role of the consultant and contractor.

The committee has decided to conduct a site visit along with engineers and the consultant to understand the reasons behind the repeated cost increases. The decision on the proposal has been deferred to the next meeting.

Corporators raise concerns over delays and planning

The proposal came up for final approval before the standing committee on Wednesday, where Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Yashodhar Phanse called for a site inspection of the bridge work. He questioned the inordinate delay, asking why the extension of the Gore Flyover has stretched beyond seven years.

BJP corporator Priti Satam also raised red flags, questioning whether the project plan was prepared on-site or in-office, and whether the consultant’s original submission was flawed. She further asked how such errors went unnoticed for four years, hinting at possible collusion between the consultant and contractor.

Opposition questions lack of accountability

Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar said that the consultant and engineers should be called to the site to explain the reasons behind the cost escalation in this flyover project. Raising strong objections, Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi questioned the lack of penalties against the contractor despite a seven-year delay in the extension work.

He further asked why no red flags were raised over nearly Rs 15 crore being allocated for resurfacing and noise barriers. Standing committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde said that members of the committee will conduct a site visit to the flyover in Goregaon, and the proposal has been adjourned until then.

Project cost rises to nearly Rs 248 crore

The contract for the construction of the extended flyover spanning S. V. Road from Ram Mandir Road to Relief Road was initially approved at Rs 209.64 crore, including various taxes. However, the project cost has now escalated by Rs 38.33 crore, bringing the total to Rs 247.97 crore.

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The construction work is being carried out through the joint venture company MEPL-GYAN JV. TPF has been appointed by the civic body as the project consultant, while M. Construma Consultancy is serving as the re-inspection consultant for the project.

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