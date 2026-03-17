Mumbai Infra News: Mrunaltai Gore Flyover Cost Rises To ₹248 Crore, Opening Expected Next Month

The extended Mrunaltai Gore Flyover in Goregaon nears completion as authorities prepare to open the key traffic corridor next month | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, March 16: The Mrunaltai Gore Flyover in Goregaon, spanning S. V. Road from Ram Mandir Road to Relief Road, has witnessed a cost increase of nearly Rs 38 crore, rising from Rs 209 crore to Rs 248 crore.

Construction of the extended bridge is in its final phase and is expected to open next month. Once operational, it will significantly ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity between Ram Mandir Road and Goregaon West.

Project background and extension work

The first phase of the Mrunaltai Gore Flyover was completed in 2016 at a cost of Rs 255 crore. The site was acquired through the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), and construction by the BMC began in 2009.

After the initial phase, work started on extending the flyover along S. V. Road from Ram Mandir Road to Relief Road, with actual construction commencing in March 2019. The flyover traverses heavily congested junctions, making it a crucial traffic corridor. The project is being executed by MEPL-Gyan, a joint venture appointed for the construction.

Structural challenges and cost escalation

Due to space constraints and the need for rapid construction, the flyover’s superstructure was designed using MS structural steel. During construction, essential underground utilities—including water pipelines, cables and drainage systems—were relocated.

"Spanning the Valbhat River at Ram Mandir Road and the Oshiwara River along S. V. Road, the structure faced high corrosion risks from water and tidal exposure. To enhance durability, stainless steel girders were installed over both rivers. A 900 mm old sewage pipeline was also replaced, along with other structural improvements, contributing to the increase in project costs,” said a civic official.

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Project specifications

Length of flyover: 750 metres

Width: 15.50 metres

Number of spans: 29

Piers/foundation: RCC piles with open foundation

Deck surfacing: Mastic, DBM and mastic layers

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