Mumbai Infra Update: MMRDA’s Orange Gate Tunnel Project Successfully Completes 250 Metres Of Underground Tunnelling

Advanced TBM operations continue beneath Mumbai as the Orange Gate tunnel project achieves a major underground construction milestone | File Photo

Mumbai, May 9: In a significant step towards building Mumbai’s underground Orange Gate road tunnel project — one of the city’s most strategically important east–west connectivity corridors — the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA)-appointed contractor has successfully completed approximately 250 metres of underground tunnelling using advanced Slurry Shield Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) technology, along with the installation of permanent segmental tunnel lining rings — a critical structural activity that transforms excavation into permanent operational infrastructure.

The milestone marks the transition from preparatory underground works into sustained full-scale tunnelling operations beneath one of the most densely built urban environments in the country.

MMRDA highlights engineering milestone

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Commissioner, MMRDA, said, “Executing deep urban tunnelling beneath one of the most densely populated city environments in the country requires exceptional engineering precision, planning, and safety management. This milestone reflects the steady and disciplined progress being achieved on this transformative infrastructure project.”

Underground mobility solution for Mumbai

With limited scope for large-scale surface road expansion in the island city, underground mobility infrastructure is emerging as a critical solution for unlocking additional transport capacity while preserving urban functionality above ground.

The Orange Gate tunnel project is being developed as part of MMRDA’s broader vision of creating a multi-layered transportation ecosystem for Mumbai, where elevated corridors, metro systems, coastal infrastructure, and underground road networks function as an integrated mobility architecture for a rapidly expanding global megacity.

Project passes through sensitive urban zones

The project alignment passes through one of Mumbai’s most infrastructure-sensitive urban zones, requiring highly calibrated excavation beneath dense built environments and existing utilities while ensuring uninterrupted city operations above ground.

The tunnel is designed to create seamless east–west connectivity, significantly improve travel efficiency, and reduce pressure on key arterial roads.

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Project overview

The Orange Gate underground tunnel project involves the design and construction of a major underground road corridor connecting key parts of Mumbai through a high-capacity subterranean transport system developed beneath densely populated urban areas.

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