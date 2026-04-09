Mumbai Infra Update: MMRDA, Tata Group Review Innovation City Roadmap As Project Moves From Davos MoU To Execution Phase

MMRDA and Tata Group discuss execution roadmap for Innovation City project in Mumbai region | X - @MMRDAOfficial

Mumbai, April 9: The proposed ‘Innovation City’ in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), announced earlier this year at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026, is moving into the implementation phase, with key stakeholders holding a high-level review meeting to firm up execution plans.

The meeting, chaired by Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Commissioner at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) headquarters, focused on translating the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed at Davos into a structured rollout strategy.

Key stakeholders and collaboration

Among those present were Kaustubh Dhavse, Sucharita Choudhury, and Ritesh Mandot, along with senior MMRDA officials. The project is being taken forward in collaboration with Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. and the state industries department.

Focus on strategy and execution timelines

The discussions centred on finalising the overall vision and strategic direction for the Innovation City, identifying potential partnerships, and establishing clear timelines for execution. Officials also deliberated on an implementation roadmap to ensure the project progresses in a time-bound manner.

Vision for a global innovation hub

The Innovation City is envisaged as a world-class ecosystem for technology, research, and entrepreneurship, aimed at boosting economic growth and enhancing Maharashtra’s global competitiveness. Authorities said the initiative aligns with broader efforts to position the MMR as a leading hub for innovation-driven industries.

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From MoU to momentum

With stakeholders indicating alignment on key aspects, officials said the project is now transitioning “from MoU to momentum”, with groundwork being laid for phased execution in the coming months.

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