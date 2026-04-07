MMRDA Unveils New Metro Timetables As Mumbai Crosses 100 km Network, Second Only To Delhi | File Pic

Mumbai: In a significant step towards strengthening Mumbai’s expanding metro network, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has introduced revised, passenger-friendly timetables across key metro corridors effective April 8, 2026.

New Metro Lines Launched

This follows the launch of Metro Line 9 (Dahisar East to Kashigaon) — the first metro corridor in Thane district — and Metro Line 2B (Mandale to Diamond Garden, Phase 1), which brings metro connectivity to key Harbour Line areas.

With this expansion, Metro Line 2A and Metro Line 7 will now operate as independent corridors, while Line 7 will run in integration with Line 9, enabling direct and seamless connectivity from Andheri East to Mira-Bhayandar. Infact, with the launching of these Metro Lines,. mumbai becomes second city after Delhi to have over 100kms of Metro lines operational.

Designed for Simpler, Faster Travel

Meanwhile the revised schedules have been designed to make metro travel simpler, faster, and more predictable for commuters, with improved frequency, streamlined operations, and better network integration. As per the MMRDA, Commuters can continue to benefit from easy interchange at Dahisar Station between Metro Line 2A and Line 7, without exiting the paid area, ensuring smooth transfers even after operational separation.

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Commissioner, MMRDA and Chairman, Maha Mumbai Metro, said, “The operational restructuring of Metro Line 2A and Line 7, along with the launch of Metro Line 9 and Line 2B (Phase 1), marks a significant milestone in Mumbai’s metro expansion. These changes have been carefully planned to ensure seamless passenger movement, reduce operational overlaps, and enhance overall network efficiency. The integration of Line 7 with Line 9 enables direct connectivity across key suburban corridors, while Line 2B brings metro access to important Harbour Line areas.Together, these developments will improve travel convenience, reduce congestion, and support balanced passenger distribution across the network.Step by step, we are moving closer to our vision of a fully integrated 337 km metro network and a ‘Mumbai in Minutes’ reality.”

Key Changes at a Glance

• Metro Line 9 & Line 2B begin operations from April 8

• Line 7 extended up to Kashigaon through Line 9 integration

• Line 2A and Line 7 now operate as separate corridors

• Improved train frequency across all corridors

• Simplified schedules aligned with passenger travel patterns

Corridor-wise Operations

A) Metro Line 2A (Yellow Line) Andheri West to Dahisar East

Metro Line 2A will now function as a standalone corridor, focusing on efficient operations between Andheri West and Dahisar East.

*• First Train: 5:50 AM

*• Last Train: 10:35 PM – 11:00 PM

*• Frequency:

*Peak Hours: 6 minutes

*Non-Peak: 8–10 minutes

*• Total Trips: 289 (Weekdays), 231 (Saturdays), 213 (Sundays)

B) Metro Line 7 & Line 9 (Integrated Red Line Corridor) Gundavali to Kashigaon

With the launch of Line 9 (Phase 1), Metro Line 7 now operates as an extended integrated corridor, significantly improving suburban connectivity.

• Route Length: 19.79 km

• First Train: 5:50 AM

• Last Train: 11:00 PM

• Frequency:

Peak Hours: 5:50 minutes

Non-Peak: 8–10 minutes

• Total Trips: 276 (Weekdays), 223 (Saturdays), 205 (Sundays)

This integration enables direct connectivity from Andheri East to Kashigaon, reducing travel time and improving commuter convenience across key suburban nodes.

C) Metro Line 2B (Phase 1) Maharashtra Nagar–Mandale to N.G. Acharya Udyan, Diamond Garden

Metro Line 2B (Phase 1) introduces a new corridor serving Harbour Line areas, enhancing east-west connectivity.

• Corridor Length: 5.38 km

• First Train: 6:00 AM

• Last Train: 10:15 PM – 10:30 PM

• Frequency: Every ~9 minutes 30 seconds

• Total Trips: 209

This corridor provides seamless metro access to Chembur and adjoining areas, opening new travel options for daily commuters.

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