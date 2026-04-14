Mumbai Infra Update: Austria Submits Letter Of Intent To MMRDA, Eyes Role In Mega Infrastructure Projects

Austrian delegation engages with MMRDA in Mumbai to explore partnerships in major infrastructure and urban development projects | File Photo

Mumbai, April 14: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) hosted a high-level Austrian delegation at its Bandra-Kurla Complex headquarters on April 13, signalling growing international interest in infrastructure projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The delegation was led by Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer and included Robert Zischg, along with representatives from Austrian ministries, industry bodies, universities and companies.

Austria hands over Letter of Intent

In a key outcome, Austria handed over a Letter of Intent (LoI) to MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, outlining plans for strategic cooperation.

The proposed areas include tunnelling and underground infrastructure skills, technology transfer, academic partnerships, industrial collaboration, tourism, and a framework for long-term engagement.

State leadership invites global participation

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, addressing the delegation virtually, invited Austrian firms and institutions to participate in Maharashtra’s infrastructure push and innovation ecosystem. He reiterated the state’s ambition to become a $1 trillion economy, highlighting opportunities in sustainable urban development.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said such global partnerships would accelerate large-scale infrastructure development in the MMR, with MMRDA playing a central role in enabling international collaboration.

MMRDA highlights growing global interest

Mukherjee noted rising global interest in the region’s infrastructure pipeline, adding that the Austrian outreach reflects increasing confidence among international partners. He said MMRDA is positioning itself as a platform for collaboration in mobility systems, tunnelling, innovation and skill development.

“Following the strong response received at Davos, we are seeing increasing engagement from countries and institutions keen to collaborate with us. This visit by the Austrian delegation and the handing over of the Letter of Intent reflects that growing confidence. It is a matter of pride that MMRDA is emerging as a platform for such international partnerships, and we look forward to working together in areas such as tunnelling, mobility systems, skill development and innovation,” said Mukherjee.

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