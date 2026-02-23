Mumbai Infra News: MMRDA’s BKC Pod Taxi Project To Run Without Subsidy, Operator To Share Revenue

MMRDA confirms a privately funded pod taxi network aimed at improving last-mile connectivity in BKC | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 23: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has clarified that its proposed pod taxi project in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) will operate on a zero-subsidy model, with the private concessionaire paying an annual fee of Rs 1 crore and sharing 21 per cent of revenue with the authority.

Pilot initiative for last-mile connectivity

A senior MMRDA official said the project is being designed as a pilot initiative to improve last-mile connectivity for thousands of daily commuters travelling to BKC for work and other purposes.

“The pod taxi system is intended to bridge the connectivity gap between Bandra and Kurla suburban railway stations and BKC, where a large number of commuters currently rely on autos, buses, taxis, and app-based cabs,” the official said.

8-km corridor with 33 stations

The proposed network is expected to span an 8-km corridor with 33 stations. The pods will be small autonomous vehicles with a capacity of around six passengers, operating at a maximum speed of 40 kmph and running at intervals of 15 to 30 seconds.

Land acquisition process underway

MMRDA is currently in the process of obtaining land parcels in Kurla and Bandra East for the project. The Kurla land is under the Mumbai Police, and the Home Department has directed the Commissioner of Police to initiate the handover process.

Meanwhile, the Bandra East parcel belongs to the Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA). As the special planning authority for BKC, MMRDA has marked the plot as an amenity site and has informed RLDA that development permission for the said land will be granted only after it provides the required land for the pod taxi project, as per legal provisions.

Concessionaire appointed

The authority had approved the project at its 282nd executive committee meeting in September 2024, chaired by the state Chief Secretary, and appointed Sai Green Mobility as the concessionaire. The firm has partnered with Ultra PRT, which has implemented a pod taxi system at Heathrow Airport in London.

Projected commuter demand

According to MMRDA, the project is aimed at catering to an estimated 4 to 6 lakh commuters who travel to and from BKC daily. With upcoming infrastructure projects such as the bullet train and new commercial developments expected to increase footfall, the authority believes an efficient last-mile transit system is crucial.

Feasibility study and proposed fares

Reportedly, a techno-economic feasibility study (TEFS), peer-reviewed by Tata Consulting Engineers, recommended the pod taxi system as suitable for BKC’s topography and projected traffic growth.

Based on commuter surveys, the recommended fare is Rs 21 per km, with a proposed annual increase of 4 per cent to account for inflation and operational costs.

Currently, commuters pay Rs 15.33 per km for metered autos, Rs 30 to Rs 40 for shared autos, Rs 18.67 per km for taxis, and Rs 80 to Rs 100 for short ride-hailing trips from suburban stations to BKC.

Cost and concession model

The project is estimated to cost around Rs 1,016.34 crore and is expected to be constructed over three years, with the operator managing the system for 30 years under a concession model that includes a fixed fee and revenue sharing with MMRDA.

“This project is a significant step towards enhancing urban mobility in BKC, one of Mumbai’s busiest business districts. The pod taxi system will improve last-mile connectivity, reduce congestion, and provide a modern transport option for commuters,” MMRDA Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee had said earlier.

