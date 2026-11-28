Mumbai: Indian Navy Officer Duped Of ₹2.3 Crore By Cyber Fraudsters Posing As SEBI-Registered Share Brokers | Representational Image

An Indian Navy officer was allegedly duped of Rs 2.3 crore in a cyber fraud after fraudsters posing as share brokers lured him into investing through a platform they claimed was registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

According to a report by The Times of India, the Maharashtra nodal cyber police have registered a case of cheating and offences under the Information Technology Act against two women, identified as Meera Kapoor and Shalini, in connection with the alleged fraud.

Fraudsters Approach Officer Through WhatsApp

Police officials reportedly confirmed that the officer received a WhatsApp message in September asking him to invest in shares. He was subsequently added to a WhatsApp group where several members claimed to have earned high returns on their investments.

The officer was later contacted by Meera Kapoor, who allegedly offered him investment advice and assured him of substantial profits.

To gain his trust, the fraudsters allegedly claimed that their firm was registered with SEBI and operated from Dalamal Towers in Nariman Point.

Officer And Family Invest Rs 2.29 Crore

Believing these claims, the officer and his family members invested Rs 2.29 crore over two months, until October. However, another woman, identified as Shalini, later contacted the officer and asked him to invest more money in order to earn higher returns.

When the officer tried to contact the two women in November, their phones were reportedly switched off. He subsequently visited the firm's purported office at Dalamal Towers in Nariman Point, only to discover that no such office existed.

Police Launch Investigation

The officer then approached the police after realising that he had been cheated. He lodged a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and also reported the incident through the cybercrime helpline 1930.

The Maharashtra nodal cyber police are investigating the matter and attempting to trace those involved in the alleged fraud.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/