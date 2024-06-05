Mumbai: Indian Coast Guard Organises Tree Plantation Drive On World Environment Day |

Mumbai: To commemorate the World Environment Day, the Indian Coast Guard has taken an initiative towards an extensive plantation drive along the western coastline of India. The plantation drive will continue for a fortnight with an aim of promoting environmental sustainability and combating climate change.

The aim of this drive is to plant more saplings along the western coastline of India in states of Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala. The plantation drive was flagged off by IG Commander Coast Guard Region (West) Bhisham Sharma PTM, TM on 05th Jun 24 at Mumbai where the plantation was undertaken in Borivali.

On this occasion, the IG Commander Coast Guard Region (West) Bhisham Sharma PTM, TM emphasised the importance of plants to enhance biodiversity and to preserve ecosystems vital for the well-being of both humans and wildlife. He also urged everyone to plant as many plants as possible to mitigate climate change by reducing carbon footprints levels in the atmosphere.

The subsequent plantations will take place in Borivali, Worli and Malad in Mumbai. In addition, the plantation will be undertaken in different cities along the West coast.

"This initiative underscores the Coast Guard’s commitment to environmental stewardship and demonstrates the dedication for protecting not only our Nation's security but also its natural resources," a Coast Guard statement said.