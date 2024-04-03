Mumbai: Indian Army Jawan Falls Victim To Theft, Loses ₹1.12 Lakh & Mobile En Route Hometown For Holidays | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 29-year-old army jawan lost Rs1.12 lakh and a mobile phone after he became a victim of theft en route to his hometown for holidays. Sachin Aade lodged a complaint with the MRA Marg police on March 30, more than a fortnight after the incident.

He said that he is stationed in Pulwama and was going to his hometown in Nanded. On March 11, he was outside CSMT when two accused approached him and slyly engaged him in conversation. In the meantime, they stole his phone and credit card. Aade realised the theft upon reaching Kurla.

He immediately contacted the bank's customer care to block his debit card. However, the accused had withdrawn Rs1.12 lakh by that time. The MRA Marg police have registered a case against the two accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.