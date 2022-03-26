Mumbai: In last 14 months, over 30 stone-pelting incidents on AC locals reported

Central Railway’s AC locals have been the target of the vandals. In last 14 months authorities have reported around 30 stone-throwing incidents that have shattered windows of trains.

"Out of 30 cases stone throwing on cool trains,18 reported in last 5 months only " said an officer of CR adding that most of these cases have been reported on the Harbour line, especially between Chembur and Mankhurd which have slums adjoining the tracks.

However in WR only two cases of stolen throwing on AC local registered in last 14 months, one in January 2021 and other in March 2021 .

Asked about replacement cost of broken glass of windows a CR official said " Out of damaged 30 window glasses more than half windows already attended and damaged glass have replaced with new one; the cost of per glass is around 10,000. Process of replacement of remaining broken glass is on, which will be completed shortly "

Most of these stone pelters are drunkards or children staying in the slums nearby," said a railway officer on condition of anonymity adding that there is frequently no malice behind the stone pelting, the children mostly taking it as a game to aim at the glass windows of trains.

"Children's residing in slums near railway track are some what surprised or exited to see a new train going through their areas" said an officer of CR adding that some of them are so exited and for fun through stones.

"In the case of AC local, which is fully furnished and seen like a princess, the chances are more to get attacked by these children " said another officials adding that we are also counselling their parents and alerting them about the seriousness of this kind of incidences. In addition to that under the sensitisation programme, schools near the railway tracks are also being approached and informed about the problem.

Apart from counseling and awareness campaigns, several cases against offenders also registered under railway act.

"Most these cases are related to major who were in drunken condition or just for mischief. So they were arrested and fined up Rs 1500. In two cases where children were involved they and their parents were counselled by RPF" said a senior officials of Central Railway.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 10:24 PM IST