 Mumbai: In Kandivali KG students assault case, cops probing motive behind cruel act
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 11:39 PM IST
article-image
File

The two teachers accused of assaulting toddlers at Kandivali-based kindergarten have been remanded by a city court to one-day police custody. The police said they are looking into the motive behind the “cruel act”.

Two accused teachers have been arrested

Police Inspector Sadashiv Sawant said the two accused teachers – Bhakti Shah and Jinal Chheda – had filed for anticipatory bail in the sessions court and the high court. However, the court rejected their bail, following which the police arrested both of them under the Juvenile Justice Act.

“We have got one day to keep the accused in our custody, during which we will try to find out about their intentions behind the crime,” said Sawant on Friday, adding that they are probing the activities of the pre-school they taught at and will take action in case they find any foul play. 

article-image

Parent complained to police after noticing behavioural changes in kid

The matter came to light when Dinesh Zaveri, the complainant and the father of a toddler approached the police on April 2. According to his statement to the police, his child started exhibiting unusual behaviour which raised suspicion. When Zaveri inquired with other parents, they revealed that their children were experiencing similar behavioural changes.

The police found CCTV camera footage from January 1 to March 27 showing the teachers  hitting the children, pulling their cheeks and also beating them with books. 

article-image
