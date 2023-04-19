Mumbai: Teachers who hit toddlers at Kandivali preschool abscond after their bail gets rejected | File

The Dindoshi Sessions Court rejected anticipatory bail applications for two teachers accused of assaulting preschoolers in Kandivali, stating they committed a heinous crime against society.

The court delivered the order verbally on Saturday and the written judgment was issued on Monday.

While police claimed the teachers are absconding, the toddlers' parents accused Kandivali cops of being inactive.

The police booked the two teachers on Sunday after a parent registered a complaint against the teachers for ill treating around 25 toddlers in the preschool.

Teachers absconding

Senior Inspector Dinkar Jadhav of Kandivli police told Mid Day that a police team had gone to their houses however they were not available.

A parent whose child was assaulted told Mid Day that after the Dindoshi court rejected their bail applications on Saturday, they asked the cops to arrest the teachers, however they said they didn't receive the order.

She said that they approached them again with a copy of the order after it was uploaded on the court’s website on Monday, however the cops said that they required the deputy commissioner of police’s signature.

According to the police, the First Information Report (FIR) is based on the complaint filed by the father of a 2-year-old boy after he noticed that the child began behaving differently after joining the play school, Rhymes and Rumbles, last October. The parent said that the toddler started becoming afraid of noises and started behaving more aggressively.

The parent, Kaushal Dinesh Zaveri, 35, residing in Kandivali West, told the police that the two teachers at the play school allegedly mistreated his son and other children as well. Zaveri said he had no way to conduct a background check of the playgroup, as he chose it based on other parents’ experience of the playschool that had 25 children admitted to the playgroup in two batches.

CCTV footage shows teachers mistreating children

Later the parents demanded the CCTV footage of the school, in which they saw the two teachers mistreating the children by pushing them on the ground, pinching their cheeks, and hitting their head with books.

The teachers have been identified as Jinal Cheda and Bhakti Shah, Cheda being the owner of the school.

The Kandivali police booked the two teachers under section 23 of the Juvenile Justice Act 2000 (punishment for cruelty to a juvenile or child).