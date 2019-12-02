Mumbai: IMD forecasts few days of rain in the next week

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbaikars are in fro a few rainy days in the next week.

IMD has forecasted light to moderate showers for North Konkan region. The North Konkan region includes Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

According to a leading newspaper, IMD said, "Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy falls is likely over Saurashtra, Gujarat region, North Madhya Maharashtra and North Konkan from November 6 evening to November 8 morning."

Saturday was a pretty dry day in Mumbai with no rains for nine hours from 8.30 am - 5.30 pm after receiving a considerable amount of rains in the 24 hours before Saturday. The Santa Cruz IMD observatory recorded 46.3 mm rains and the IMD Colaba observatory 15.2 mm. Santa Cruz observed moderate whereas Colaba witnessed light rainfall as per IMD.