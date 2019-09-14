Mumbai: Illegal stalls, banners rule roost

Mumbai: Apart from illegal installed political banners mocking at the civic administration, an astronomical 450 metric tonnes of garbage was generated in 12 hours.

The quantity is more than double the amount of garbage generated by the twin-city.

The most litter-affected areas were the approach roads leading to the major immersion points in the twin-city as a large number of illegal stalls sprang up catering free refreshments and eatables to devotees.

This despite clear instructions from the Thane (rural) police of not allowing any roadside stalls.