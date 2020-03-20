Mumbai: ICMR releases guidance for state labs on Coronavirus samples

Mumbai: The Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR) has released the guidance document for state nodal and testing virus research & diagnostic laboratories (VRDLs) for COVID-19. These laboratories are expected to ensure collection and transport of suspected coronavirus samples to ICMR's National Institute of Virology at Pune.

ICMR said that the shipment of all the positive respiratory samples and the first 10 negative respiratory samples to NIV, Pune will have to be on a real time basis. If these laboratories get any positive result by testing suspect coronavirus respiratory samples, they are not supposed to disclose the results to anyone. They will have to advise the treating clinician to isolate the patient in an appropriate facility and follow all biosafety precautions till further confirmation.

In such situations, these laboratories should immediately send an aliquot of sample to ICMR-NIC, Pune for Coronavirus confirmation. A positive result (if any) would only be declared by NIV, Pune after reconfirmation.

In case of a negative respiratory sample, results will have to be reported as tentative clearly mentioning that confirmation is awaited from NIV, Pune. Blood samples should also be collected from all suspected cases. In the event of they testing positive for Coronavirus those samples will have to shipped to NIV, Pune on a real time basis.

For any positive cases, a convalescent serum sample needs to be collected after two weeks.