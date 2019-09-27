Mumbai: Husband kills wife after argument

Mumbai: A 40-year-old woman was killed after her husband strangulated her to death on late Wednesday night. The woman has been identified as Shabana Haidar, a resident of Saat Rasta.

Soon after the incident, Agripada police arrested her husband. An argument broke out between Shabana and her husband. According to the police, soon the argument took an extreme turn and in a fit of rage he strangulated her.