Mumbai: Housewife loses Rs 1.8 lakh to cyber fraud while returning item ordered online

A 42-year-old Gorai-based housewife was duped to the tune of ₹1.80 lakh by a cyber fraudster while she was trying to return an item bought on an online retail platform. The fraudster had asked the woman to download a screen sharing app, following which he sought her privy banking details and siphoned off the money. A case has been registered at Borivali police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on Monday, when the complainant, who had ordered an essential product from an online retail giant, however, since the product was damaged, she wanted to return it. Subsequently, the woman searched the local search engine, which have her a number as a 'customer care' of the retail giant and she contacted the number.

Soon after this call, she received several calls from unidentified numbers, and when she answered one of them, a man who claimed to be Rahul said he was a representative of the retail giant and was there to help her return the product. Believing him, the woman followed his instructions of sending her debit card's photo, including that of the CVV, following which she was asked to download a screen sharing application.

The woman began receiving One Time Password (OTP) for unauthorized transactions, and she tried to login to her bank's application, but was unable to login. Panicked, she uninstalled the AnyDesk application and checked her bank account, only to realise that a series of unauthorized transactions were made from her account to the tune of ₹1,80,293. Realising that she has been duped, she immediately approached the Borivali Police and lodged a complaint, following which a case was revisited under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 08:40 PM IST