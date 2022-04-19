Mumbai: Hotelier sexually harasses woman at Gorai

A hotel owner has been booked for sexual harassment after he allegedly touched a social activist inappropriately and sexually harassed her when the latter pointed out the discrepancy in the food. The incident occurred in Gorai and a case has been registered.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on April 17, when the complainant had gone out for lunch at a Chinese food outlet in Gorai with her daughter. After ordering food, she found that the food was allegedly very spicy and had less salt. When she told the cook, he simply sprinkled the salt and served them the same food.

The woman then called the hotel owner and complained about it. The owner then asked some of his boys to taste the food, who gave a go-ahead. When a verbal altercation was exceeded, the hotelier allegedly touched her inappropriately and passed a lewd comment, thereby sexually assaulting her.

Soon after this incident, the woman approached the Gorai and lodged a complaint, acting on which a case was registered against the hotelier, who was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for sexual assault. Police have nabbed the accused.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 09:11 PM IST