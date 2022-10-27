Mumbai: Hotel staffers booked for cheating while billing customers

Representative Image | Twitter

Mumbai: Charkop police have registered a criminal offence against three staffers of a pizza hotel for allegedly misappropriating the money taken from the customers and pocketing the same. As of now the fraud is pegged to be of around Rs 97800, the police said.

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Jogeshwari and runs a pizza hotel at Kandivali on a partnership basis. Ten persons, including a manager, work at the said establishment.

After a customer visits the hotel, firstly their orders are taken on the mobile app after which a KOT slip is sent to the kitchen. KOT is prepared by food service personnel to intimate the food order of the guest to the kitchen staff. However, the said KOT slip does not contain the amount of the items ordered.

As per the complaint, the manager then prepares the bill and gives it to the waiter to hand it over to the customer. The hotel accepts payment in cash, bank card and through QR Code. The said hotel has special unlimited offers on certain food items. These items appear in the KOT, but at the time of final billing, these items do not figure in the bill.

The complainant had claimed that two waiters were involved in malpractice wherein if four customers each are seated at two tables, then these waiters would only show the items ordered by eight customers on one table.

They would then take the bill payment of the four customers through either online mode on their phone or in cash. The manager was also allegedly involved in this malpractice, the complainant has alleged in the FIR.

The fraud came to light after the hotel management inspected some of the bills and inventory. The hotel authority on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the police in this regard under sections 34 (common intention), 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.