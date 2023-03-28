Mumbai: Hostel for poor cancer patients & attendants near Tata Memorial Hospital in Parel

Mumbai: For the first time cancer patients and their attendants coming to Mumbai for treatment will be getting a house to stay which will be 10 to 15 minutes walking distance from Tata Memorial Hospital (TMC).

The hospital has started a ‘Dharmashala’ (Patient Hostel) to benefit needy patients who struggle with both long treatment and accommodation.

Dharmasala is 100-bedded fully furnished flats located at 5D Mhada Building, Bombay Dyeing Mills, Parel, Bhoiwada- 4000 12. The flats have been allotted by Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (MHADA).

A Corporate Social Responsibility initiative

The furniture and fixtures in each flat have been carried out as a corporate social responsibility initiative of HDFC AMC with the Rotary Club of Bombay, which planned, implemented and will run the maintenance part of the hostel. MHADA has played a key role in making the building available. The hostel will be free for marginalized and BPL patients, while middle and lower-middle-class patients will be charged nominally.

Director Dr Rajendra Badwe said “The patient hostel has state-of-the-art facilities and amenities that will ensure a comfortable and secure stay for the patients and their families. The rooms are designed to provide a homely environment, with comfortable beds, clean linen and adequate space for the patients and caregivers.”

Dr Shailesh Shrikhande, a gastrointestinal cancer surgeon and deputy director, who spearheaded the Dharmashala project, said they have been getting over 50 inquiries for accommodation but not all requests can be fulfilled. “We aim to provide accommodation to patients and their caregivers who sleep on pavements until treatment is over,” he said.

The hostel is located close to the hospital, making it easier for patients to access medical care. The hostel is also situated in a safe and secure location, ensuring the safety of the patients and their families.

