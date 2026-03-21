Mumbai Horror: 29-Year-Old Wife Beaten To Death By Husband After Dispute Over Alcohol In Wadala | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 34-year-old man has been arrested by the Wadala Police for allegedly beating his wife to death following a domestic dispute triggered by his alcohol consumption in Mumbai’s Wadala area.



The accused, identified as Mahesh Wad, 34, is a resident of Wadala and works odd jobs. The victim has been identified as Kavita Ramesh Lodi, alias Kavita Wad, 29.



According to the police, the incident occurred on March 13 at around 2 pm at the couple’s residence. During the afternoon, an argument reportedly broke out between the couple over the accused’s habit of consuming alcohol. The situation soon escalated, and in a fit of rage, the accused allegedly launched a violent assault on his wife.

Police officials said that Mahesh Wad allegedly kicked and punched Kavita repeatedly with the intention of causing serious harm. During the assault, he also allegedly threw his mobile phone forcefully at her face, resulting in severe injuries.



Despite her critical condition following the assault, the accused allegedly failed to arrange any medical treatment for his wife. She remained at home without proper care for several days. Her condition deteriorated, and she eventually succumbed to her injuries on March 16 at around 2:35 pm.



The matter came to light after the victim’s brother, Shubham Lodi, 25, a resident of Nerul in Navi Mumbai, filed a complaint with the Wadala Police. Acting on his statement, the police registered a case on March 17 at 5:29 pm. An FIR has been registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to murder.



The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway. Police officials are also probing whether there was any history of domestic violence in the household.

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