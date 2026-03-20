Mumbai Crime: Kandivali Police Recover ₹7.25 Lakh For Army Soldier Defrauded In Online Investment Scam

The Kandivali police retrieved ₹7.25 lakh that an army soldier had lost in an online scam. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Kandivali police retrieved ₹7.25 lakh that an army soldier had lost in an online scam. The soldier was defrauded in April 2025, after which he filed a complaint with the Kandivali police’s cyber cell. The police recovered the entire amount in this case.

Victim Profile

The police said that the soldier, Manoj Pal, resides in Kandivali West and is currently deployed in Jammu and Kashmir for duty. Last year, he lost his money in an online investment scam. The scammer collected ₹7.25 lakh from him in multiple instalments, promising high returns. Pal believed the investment would be beneficial for his future. However, after realising it was a scam, he immediately contacted the cyber helpline by dialling 1930 and filed a complaint.

Swift Action

After registering the case, the Kandivali cyber cell immediately began an investigation. Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 11) Sandeep Jadhav and Senior Police Inspector Karan Sonkavde of Kandivali police station, Assistant Police Inspector Deepak Kadbane and his team traced the bank accounts and swiftly froze the amount.

After returning to Mumbai, Pal completed the judicial process, and the entire amount was credited back to his bank account, police said.

The police have urged citizens that if anyone falls prey to a scam, they should immediately dial the 1930 helpline or file a complaint on the cyber portal. If the complaint is filed in time, the police can investigate the matter swiftly and recover the money at an early stage.

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