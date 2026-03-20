Virar Tragedy: 2 Teens Drown At Arnala Beach While Playing Football, Accidental Death Case Registered

MP News: Farmer Found Dead With Head Injuries, Damaged-Eye In Chhindwara; Murder Suspected | Representational Image

Vasai-Virar: A festive day turned tragic after two teenage boys lost their lives in a drowning incident at Arnala Beach in Virar on March 19. The victims, both 16 years old, had gone to the beach in the evening to play football.

According to a report by Loksatta.com, the boys, identified as Shlok Chindarkar and Manthan Dhotre, entered the sea to collect their ball. However, the tide was strong, and the waves were high, which reportedly caused them to lose control and drown.

After receiving information about the incident, the Arnala Marine Police rushed to the location and with the help of lifeguards and residents, the boys were retrieved from the water.

Case of Accidental Death Registered

The report added that a case of accidental death has been registered at the Arnala Sagari Police Station.

Earlier, in Vasai-Virar, multiple similar tragedies were reported. In Rajavali, a 15-year-old boy named Ayan Mohammad Manihar drowned while out celebrating Holi. Ayan, who lived with his grandmother in Vasai East, had left home in the morning to play with friends during the holiday. When he did not return by evening, his family began searching and later filed a missing persons complaint. His death was later confirmed, leaving the family devastated.

In another incident in Virar East’s Jadhavpada Naleshwar Nagar area, a 10-year-old boy, Aryan Lalbahadur Chavan, drowned after falling into a water-filled quarry. He had been playing near the site with his siblings when the accident occurred.

In another recent incident, an eight-year-old boy died after falling into a water-filled construction pit in Malad East on March 19 while attempting to retrieve a ball. The incident occurred at around 8:00 pm at Chagan Patel Chawl, Ambewadi, in Kurar Village. The boy, identified as Divyansh Rajesh Mourya (8), had reportedly gone to retrieve a ball when he accidentally fell into a pit excavated by Mauli Construction.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/