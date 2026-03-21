Mumbai Crime: Ghatkopar Caretaker Steals ₹3.55 Lakh Gold Jewellery From Senior Citizen's Home, Case Registered

A 24-year-old caretaker has been booked by Tilak Nagar Police for allegedly stealing gold jewellery worth ₹3.55 lakh from a senior citizen’s residence in Ghatkopar (East). | AI

Mumbai: A 24-year-old caretaker has been booked by Tilak Nagar Police for allegedly stealing gold jewellery worth ₹3.55 lakh from a senior citizen’s residence in Ghatkopar (East).

According to FIR, the complaint filed by 69-year-old Purnima Rohit Uddeshi, a homemaker residing at Ghatkopar.

Hiring Background

To arrange a full-time caregiver, the family registered on the online platform “Book My Bai” and hired a caretaker named Sunita in February 2025. Sunita worked satisfactorily for nearly 10 months before returning to her native place in Jharkhand in December 2025.

Following this, the agency sent another caretaker, identified as Preeti Lucky Khadwar (24), who joined on December 16, 2025. However, Khadwar frequently complained of ill health and reluctance to continue the job. Despite being advised to wait until a replacement arrived, she abruptly left the residence on December 29, 2025, around 7:30 pm. After her departure, the family discovered that several gold ornaments were missing from their cupboard. A thorough search, including checking their bank locker, confirmed that the jewellery was not misplaced.

The stolen items include multiple gold bangles, kadas, and a gold hairpin, collectively weighing several grams and valued at approximately ₹3.55 lakh.

Salary Connection

Before leaving, Khadwar was reportedly owed ₹9,900 as pending salary. When the family contacted her husband, Lucky, for bank details to transfer the amount, he provided Bank account. A test transfer of ₹100 was immediately withdrawn, after which he continued to demand the remaining salary via phone calls. However, he later deleted all message records exchanged with the complainant’s husband.

Suspecting theft, the family approached Tilak Nagar Police Station. Based on the complaint, police have registered an FIR against Preeti Khadwar for theft and initiated further investigation. Police officials are currently probing the matter and attempting to trace the accused.

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