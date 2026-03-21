BMC Boosts Dewatering Pumps To 547, Mithi River Desilting Pending As Waterlogging Spots Rise 10%

While the BMC is yet to finalize contractors for desilting the Mithi River, as well as key areas in Chembur, Mankhurd, and Bhandup, it has increased the number of dewatering pumps across the city to 547—up from 514 last year and 481 in 2024—raising concerns about the city’s overall monsoon preparedness. | File Pic

Mumbai: While the BMC is yet to finalize contractors for desilting the Mithi River, as well as key areas in Chembur, Mankhurd, and Bhandup, it has increased the number of dewatering pumps across the city to 547—up from 514 last year and 481 in 2024—raising concerns about the city’s overall monsoon preparedness.

Pump Function

Dewatering pumps are installed across low-lying areas in the city and suburbs to remove accumulated rainwater during heavy downpours. They function by channeling excess water into nearby drainage systems and natural creeks, helping to minimise prolonged waterlogging and reduce flood-related disruptions. However, last year’s early onset of the monsoon exposed significant gaps in the BMC’s preparedness, triggering widespread flooding in several low-lying and flood-prone areas. It also led to the emergence of new waterlogging spots across the island city, raising concerns about the effectiveness of existing flood management measures.

The BMC plans to install Internet of Things (IoT) sensors on dewatering pumps deployed in low-lying areas across the island city. This decision follows the identification of 80 new flooding spots during the heavy downpour on May 26, 2025. These motion-based IoT sensors are designed to monitor the operational status of each pump in real time, enabling quicker response to malfunctions and improving overall flood management efficiency.

IoT Technology

Meanwhile, as per the BMC data, the number of waterlogging spots in Mumbai has increased by 10% this year compared to last year, reaching 498, up from 453. According to the civic body, flood mitigation measures have been completed at 391 out of the total 498 locations. Work at the remaining spots is planned to be completed before the monsoon, and concerned departments have been instructed to expedite the process.

"Around 55 of these locations require coordination among multiple agencies, including the railways, metro, traffic department, and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Of these, work at 26 locations will be carried out jointly," said a senior civic official.

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