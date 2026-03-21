NMMC's Abhay Scheme Draws Strong Response: 5,744 Property Owners Pay ₹20.15 Crore In Nine Days, Digital Payments Rise

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s Abhay Scheme for property tax defaulters has received a strong response, with 5,744 property owners clearing dues worth Rs 20.15 crore within just nine days of its launch, officials said, urging others to avail the benefit before the March 31 deadline. | File pic

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s Abhay Scheme for property tax defaulters has received a strong response, with 5,744 property owners clearing dues worth Rs 20.15 crore within just nine days of its launch, officials said, urging others to avail the benefit before the March 31 deadline.

Waiver Details

The scheme, introduced on March 10, offers a 50% waiver on late payment charges for those who clear their entire pending property tax up to the financial year 2025–26 in a lump sum. Civic officials said the initiative has significantly boosted revenue collection, though several defaulters are yet to pay their dues.

“Citizens have shown encouraging participation in the Abhay Scheme. We appeal to all remaining property holders to clear their pending taxes before March 31 and take advantage of the 50% concession on penalty,” a senior NMMC official said.

Node-wise Collection

Between March 10 and March 18 afternoon, the corporation collected Rs 20.15 crore from 5,744 property owners. Among the nodes, Nerul recorded the highest collection at over Rs 5.70 crore, followed by Koparkhairane with Rs 4.48 crore and Ghansoli with Rs 2.88 crore. Other contributions included Belapur Rs 2.61 crore, Turbhe Rs 2.11 crore, Vashi Rs 1.39 crore, Airoli Rs 46.49 lakh and Digha Rs 48.57 lakh.

Officials also noted a growing preference for digital payments, with nearly 55% of taxpayers opting to pay online through the civic body’s portal or WhatsApp chatbot.

To facilitate payments, the civic body has kept tax collection centres open across all eight ward offices and announced that they will remain operational even on public holidays, including Gudi Padwa, Ramzan Eid, Ram Navami and Mahavir Jayanti. On working days, centres will function from 10 am to 5 pm.

The civic administration said the ongoing drive is expected to further improve compliance and strengthen municipal revenue if more defaulters come forward before the deadline.

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