Vashi Police Combing Operation Nabs 18 Accused, Executes Non-Bailable Warrant In Zero-Tolerance Drive

A special combing operation conducted by Vashi Police on March 18 to curb illegal activities resulted in cases being registered against 18 accused and the arrest of one person under a non-bailable warrant. |

Navi Mumbai: A special combing operation conducted by Vashi Police on March 18 to curb illegal activities resulted in cases being registered against 18 accused and the arrest of one person under a non-bailable warrant. The operation carried out across Juhugaon, Vashigaon and the Vashi railway station areas, targeted drug peddlers, illicit liquor sellers and gutkha traders as part of a zero-tolerance drive.

Police Presence

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-01) Pankaj Dahane, with participation from 20 police officers and 130 personnel. Simultaneous raids were carried out, along with checks on suspicious persons in hotels and lodges and execution of pending warrants.

According to police, nine cases were registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, while one case each was filed under the Arms Act and the NDPS Act, where ganja was seized. Additionally, five cases were registered under various sections of the Prohibition Act, two cases related to gutkha under the Food Safety and Standards Act, and 14 cases under the COTPA Act.

During the drive, four bailable warrants and one non-bailable warrant were executed, leading to the arrest of one person.

Police Statement

A police officer said, “This combing operation is part of our continuous zero-tolerance approach towards illegal activities. Strict and simultaneous action will continue against those involved in narcotics, illegal liquor and other unlawful businesses to ensure public safety and maintain law and order.”

Police said further operations are likely to continue in other parts of the city as part of intensified enforcement measures.

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