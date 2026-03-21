KDMC's ₹3,186 Crore 'Smart Budget' Blends No Tax Hike With AI-Driven Governance And Infra Push

In a move that blends political caution with administrative ambition, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has rolled out a ₹3,186 crore ‘smart budget’ for 2026–27—without increasing taxes, yet aiming for a significant upgrade in the city’s infrastructure and governance systems. | Byte : Abhinav Goyal ( Municipal comishner KDMC)

Kalyan: In a move that blends political caution with administrative ambition, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has rolled out a ₹3,186 crore ‘smart budget’ for 2026–27—without increasing taxes, yet aiming for a significant upgrade in the city’s infrastructure and governance systems.

Revenue Strategy

While “no tax hike” remains the headline takeaway, the fine print reveals a strategic pivot: KDMC is looking inward to boost its revenues. A comprehensive survey of unassessed and altered properties is on the cards, targeting leakages in property tax collection. Instead of burdening citizens with higher rates, the civic body plans to widen its tax net by identifying discrepancies in property usage and built-up areas.

Beyond finances, the budget signals a clear push towards a tech-driven administration. In a notable shift, KDMC is betting on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to streamline civic operations. From administrative efficiency to service delivery, the use of AI is expected to redefine how the municipal body functions—marking a transition from traditional governance to a smarter, data-driven model.

Infrastructure Focus

Infrastructure, however, continues to remain at the heart of the budget. Six bridge projects are already underway, and the corporation has lined up plans for new ones by allocating funds for Detailed Project Reports (DPRs).

Simultaneously, the focus is not just on expansion but also on repair—aging bridges will undergo much-needed maintenance.

Adding a touch of urban aesthetics, KDMC has proposed the beautification of 30 lakes across the city. This, along with the renovation of public gardens and crematoriums, reflects an attempt to balance utility with livability. In a sustainability push, solar energy projects for street lighting have also been planned, aiming to cut long-term energy costs.

The social sector finds a strong mention in the budget narrative. Municipal schools and healthcare facilities are set to receive dedicated funding to improve quality and access. Meanwhile, a series of skill development programmes targeting women, differently-abled individuals, and the transgender community indicate a broader focus on inclusive growth.

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Waste Management

Solid waste management, a persistent urban challenge, is set for a revamp with new projects aimed at improving waste processing systems. In an unusual but necessary inclusion, KDMC has also proposed sterilisation centres and shelter homes for stray dogs—addressing both civic concerns and animal welfare.

Another key aspect is financial housekeeping. Pending dues from previous years are expected to be cleared using state government funds, ensuring that ongoing and upcoming projects do not face liquidity issues.

The budget will be tabled for discussion in the general body meeting on March 24, where it is likely to spark debate—not over tax hikes, but over execution. Because while the vision is expansive, the real test for KDMC will lie in turning this ‘smart budget’ into visible change on the ground.

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