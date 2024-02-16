Mumbai: Hoax Threat Call To Police Control Room Spreads Panic In Dongri | Representational Image/ Pixabay

The Mumbai police main control room received a threatening call on Thursday morning, which later proved to be a hoax. The Dongri police have filed a case against an unidentified person for allegedly spreading misinformation and creating panic.

Details of call

The call was received at 11.35 am from the public call office (PCO) number 8419927059. The caller issued a threat, stating, “A few men and women terrorists have entered the Durga area in Dongri. They are armed with rifles and need police assistance.”

The police swiftly initiated a search operation and determined that the call was a hoax. They said the caller tried to instil fear among citizens through misleading security threats. A case was subsequently filed against the unidentified person under sections 505(2) (spreading false rumours), 505(1)(B) (circulating any false statement or rumour), 177 (furnishing false information), 182 (providing false information with the intent to cause a public servant to use lawful power to the injury of another person), and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code.

Read Also Hoax Bomb Threat Call To Karnataka Raj Bhavan From Unknown Caller, Investigation Underway

Senior police inspector Sadanand Mane confirmed, “The call was received from a PCO, and we promptly checked the area, confirming it to be a hoax call.”