Mumbai Hit-And-Run Cases: No IDs, Missing Witnesses And Vanishing Drivers Leave Homeless Victims Unidentified | Representational Image

Mumbai: Identifying homeless hit-and-run victims and tracing fleeing drivers pose twin challenges for police, without documents, missing-person complaints, relatives, CCTV or witnesses.

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On November 6, a man, around 50, died after an unidentified vehicle allegedly ran over his left foot near Airport Metro Station, AndheriKurla Road. Sahar police are seeking his identity and the motorist.

On October 27, a speeding vehicle knocked down a man, around 35, near Chembur flyover, Eastern Express Highway. He died at Rajawadi Hospital; Nehru Nagar police are tracing the fleeing driver.

On September 11, a goods truck killed an unidentified man, 30–35, on SV Road, Khar West. Police arrested driver Somraya Nandgond, 23; the victim remains unidentified.

On May 7, a man, around 40, found injured near Mahim Retibunder was declared dead before admission at Sion Hospital. Mahim police registered a suspected hit-and-run case against an unknown driver

Former Assistant Commissioner of Police Vishram Abhyankar said police circulate photographs, publish advertisements, examine tattoos, scars, religious symbols, jewellery and belongings, and preserve DNA. Last rites follow after three months, with ACP permission. Investigators examine CCTV, consult residents and shopkeepers, and check partial plates, vehicle colour, model and damage; darkness, traffic and unclear footage hinder detection.

Iqbal Mamdani of Mamdani Health & Education Trust said his 12-member team handles at least 100 unclaimed bodies monthly; fewer than 5% are claimed. Mortuary shortages cause decomposition.

An assistant police inspector echoed difficulties tracing drivers without witnesses or CCTV and identifying destitute victims’ families. Mohalla and Eagle Committees assist police.