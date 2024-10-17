Mumbai Hit-And-Run Case: Powai Family Of Three Including 4-Yr-Old Boy Injured After Tempo Hits Their Two-Wheeler On Saki Vihar Road

Representative Photo

Mumbai: A Powai-based family of three, including a 4-year-old boy, was involved in a serious accident while riding a two-wheeler on Saki Vihar Road on Tuesday afternoon. The family was en route to pick up their 7-year-old son from Shivam Vidyamandir, located in Tunga Village near Saki Naka, when a Chhota Hathi tempo struck their vehicle, causing it to crash into the road divider.

The tempo driver fled the scene, leaving the father with multiple fractures, while the 4-year-old suffered severe injuries to his knee and calf.

The family has been identified as Samrat Suresh Dhavale (35), his wife Priyanka (34), and their sons Siddharth (7) and Sarthak (4), residents of Solaris, Saki Vihar, Powai. Samrat, a driver at Sahar Cargo, had returned home after his night shift and left with his wife and younger son at around 2:30 p.m. to pick up their elder son from school.

According to Powai police, the accident occurred near Nirali Hospital on Saki Vihar Road when the Chhota Hathi tempo struck the family's bike from behind, causing them to crash into the road divider. The impact left all three on the road, and the tempo driver fled without stopping to assist or check on the victims.