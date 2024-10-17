 Mumbai Hit-And-Run Case: Powai Family Of Three Including 4-Yr-Old Boy Injured After Tempo Hits Their Two-Wheeler On Saki Vihar Road
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Hit-And-Run Case: Powai Family Of Three Including 4-Yr-Old Boy Injured After Tempo Hits Their Two-Wheeler On Saki Vihar Road

Mumbai Hit-And-Run Case: Powai Family Of Three Including 4-Yr-Old Boy Injured After Tempo Hits Their Two-Wheeler On Saki Vihar Road

The family was en route to pick up their 7-year-old son from Shivam Vidyamandir, located in Tunga Village near Saki Naka, when a Chhota Hathi tempo struck their vehicle, causing it to crash into the road divider.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 12:20 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Mumbai: A Powai-based family of three, including a 4-year-old boy, was involved in a serious accident while riding a two-wheeler on Saki Vihar Road on Tuesday afternoon. The family was en route to pick up their 7-year-old son from Shivam Vidyamandir, located in Tunga Village near Saki Naka, when a Chhota Hathi tempo struck their vehicle, causing it to crash into the road divider.

The tempo driver fled the scene, leaving the father with multiple fractures, while the 4-year-old suffered severe injuries to his knee and calf.

Read Also
Mumbai: 11-Year-Old Suffers Severe Brain Injury In Hit-And-Run On Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road;...
article-image

The family has been identified as Samrat Suresh Dhavale (35), his wife Priyanka (34), and their sons Siddharth (7) and Sarthak (4), residents of Solaris, Saki Vihar, Powai. Samrat, a driver at Sahar Cargo, had returned home after his night shift and left with his wife and younger son at around 2:30 p.m. to pick up their elder son from school.

Read Also
Sion Hospital Hit-And-Run Case: Accused Dr Dere Lied To Authorities On Woman's Death After Running...
article-image

According to Powai police, the accident occurred near Nirali Hospital on Saki Vihar Road when the Chhota Hathi tempo struck the family's bike from behind, causing them to crash into the road divider. The impact left all three on the road, and the tempo driver fled without stopping to assist or check on the victims.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Businessman Loses ₹2.4 Lakh In Kandivali Home Theft; Housemaid's Crime Exposed Through WhatsApp Status, Case Filed
Mumbai: Businessman Loses ₹2.4 Lakh In Kandivali Home Theft; Housemaid's Crime Exposed Through WhatsApp Status, Case Filed
IRCTC Launches Diwali Special Domestic And International Air Tour Packages From Mumbai, Promoting Affordable Travel Options
IRCTC Launches Diwali Special Domestic And International Air Tour Packages From Mumbai, Promoting Affordable Travel Options
Mumbai: Versova Police Register Case Against 2 For Defrauding Job Seekers With Fake Appointment Letters From Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital
Mumbai: Versova Police Register Case Against 2 For Defrauding Job Seekers With Fake Appointment Letters From Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital
Rajasthan: BJP Struggles To Contain Senior Leader Kirodilal Meena Amid Growing Dissent
Rajasthan: BJP Struggles To Contain Senior Leader Kirodilal Meena Amid Growing Dissent

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Businessman Loses ₹2.4 Lakh In Kandivali Home Theft; Housemaid's Crime Exposed Through...

Mumbai: Businessman Loses ₹2.4 Lakh In Kandivali Home Theft; Housemaid's Crime Exposed Through...

IRCTC Launches Diwali Special Domestic And International Air Tour Packages From Mumbai, Promoting...

IRCTC Launches Diwali Special Domestic And International Air Tour Packages From Mumbai, Promoting...

Mumbai: Versova Police Register Case Against 2 For Defrauding Job Seekers With Fake Appointment...

Mumbai: Versova Police Register Case Against 2 For Defrauding Job Seekers With Fake Appointment...

'A+ For Achievements': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CMs Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar Present Mahayuti...

'A+ For Achievements': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CMs Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar Present Mahayuti...

Mumbai Hit-And-Run Case: Powai Family Of Three Including 4-Yr-Old Boy Injured After Tempo Hits Their...

Mumbai Hit-And-Run Case: Powai Family Of Three Including 4-Yr-Old Boy Injured After Tempo Hits Their...