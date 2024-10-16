 Mumbai: 11-Year-Old Suffers Severe Brain Injury In Hit-And-Run On Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road; Father Files FIR
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 11-Year-Old Suffers Severe Brain Injury In Hit-And-Run On Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road; Father Files FIR

Mumbai: 11-Year-Old Suffers Severe Brain Injury In Hit-And-Run On Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road; Father Files FIR

A father-son duo, travelling from Chinchpokli to Thane on a Bajaj Pulsar via the Eastern Express Highway, was hit by an unidentified tempo near the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) bridge on Saturday. While the father sustained minor injuries, his 11-year-old son suffered a severe brain fracture.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 12:30 AM IST
article-image
Father and son involved in a serious accident on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road; 11-year-old in critical condition | Representative Image

Mumbai: A father-son duo, travelling from Chinchpokli to Thane on a Bajaj Pulsar via the Eastern Express Highway, was hit by an unidentified tempo near the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) bridge on Saturday. While the father sustained minor injuries, his 11-year-old son suffered a severe brain fracture.

According to Vikhroli police, who are investigating the case, the father has been identified as Sumit Mohan Pawar, 40, a Chinchpokli resident, and his son as Swaraj Pawar. On Saturday, October 12, the duo left home around 8 p.m. to attend Navratri festivities in Thane. While riding via the Eastern Express Highway, a tempo hit them from behind as they exited the JVLR bridge, causing both to fall onto the road. Sumit injured his leg, arm, and back, but saw his son lying on the concrete, bleeding heavily from the head. Fortunately, a passing traffic police officer rushed to assist them.

With the help of locals, Sumit and his son were rushed to Veer Savarkar Hospital in Mulund, where they received first-aid treatment. However, due to the severity of Swaraj’s head injury, doctors recommended a CT scan, but the hospital lacked the facility.

They were then transferred by ambulance to Fortis Hospital, where Swaraj remains in critical condition. According to the police, Swaraj has sustained severe brain fractures that require constant observation, and he has yet to regain consciousness.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Court Grants Bail To Congress MP Chandrakant Handore’s Son In Chembur Hit-And-Run Case
Mumbai: Court Grants Bail To Congress MP Chandrakant Handore’s Son In Chembur Hit-And-Run Case
Mumbai's Ek Chalis Ki Last Local: Dombivli Advocate Raises Concerns Over Central Railway's Revised Train Timings, Threatening Nightlife And Daily Commuter Routines
Mumbai's Ek Chalis Ki Last Local: Dombivli Advocate Raises Concerns Over Central Railway's Revised Train Timings, Threatening Nightlife And Daily Commuter Routines
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Campaign Launched As Ruling Mahayuti And Opposition MVA Gear Up For Fierce Contest
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Campaign Launched As Ruling Mahayuti And Opposition MVA Gear Up For Fierce Contest
Navi Mumbai: Cyber Police Arrest 32-Year-Old Key Accused In Multi-State Loan Fraud Gang In Delhi; 4 Accomplices Still At Large
Navi Mumbai: Cyber Police Arrest 32-Year-Old Key Accused In Multi-State Loan Fraud Gang In Delhi; 4 Accomplices Still At Large
Read Also
Mumbai Accident: 45-Year-Old Man Killed As Speeding BEST Bus Rams Into Him While Walking On Footpath...
article-image

On Tuesday, after recording statements from the father and hospital staff, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the unknown tempo driver under charges of causing grievous hurt, rash driving, and failure to provide emergency medical care, as per the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. The police have launched a search for the tempo driver.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Court Grants Bail To Congress MP Chandrakant Handore’s Son In Chembur Hit-And-Run Case

Mumbai: Court Grants Bail To Congress MP Chandrakant Handore’s Son In Chembur Hit-And-Run Case

Mumbai's Ek Chalis Ki Last Local: Dombivli Advocate Raises Concerns Over Central Railway's Revised...

Mumbai's Ek Chalis Ki Last Local: Dombivli Advocate Raises Concerns Over Central Railway's Revised...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Campaign Launched As Ruling Mahayuti And Opposition MVA...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Campaign Launched As Ruling Mahayuti And Opposition MVA...

Navi Mumbai: Cyber Police Arrest 32-Year-Old Key Accused In Multi-State Loan Fraud Gang In Delhi; 4...

Navi Mumbai: Cyber Police Arrest 32-Year-Old Key Accused In Multi-State Loan Fraud Gang In Delhi; 4...

Mumbai: 11-Year-Old Suffers Severe Brain Injury In Hit-And-Run On Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road;...

Mumbai: 11-Year-Old Suffers Severe Brain Injury In Hit-And-Run On Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road;...