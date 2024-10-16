Mumbai: 11-Year-Old Suffers Severe Brain Injury In Hit-And-Run On Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road; Father Files FIR

Father and son involved in a serious accident on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road; 11-year-old in critical condition | Representative Image

Mumbai: A father-son duo, travelling from Chinchpokli to Thane on a Bajaj Pulsar via the Eastern Express Highway, was hit by an unidentified tempo near the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) bridge on Saturday. While the father sustained minor injuries, his 11-year-old son suffered a severe brain fracture.

According to Vikhroli police, who are investigating the case, the father has been identified as Sumit Mohan Pawar, 40, a Chinchpokli resident, and his son as Swaraj Pawar. On Saturday, October 12, the duo left home around 8 p.m. to attend Navratri festivities in Thane. While riding via the Eastern Express Highway, a tempo hit them from behind as they exited the JVLR bridge, causing both to fall onto the road. Sumit injured his leg, arm, and back, but saw his son lying on the concrete, bleeding heavily from the head. Fortunately, a passing traffic police officer rushed to assist them.

With the help of locals, Sumit and his son were rushed to Veer Savarkar Hospital in Mulund, where they received first-aid treatment. However, due to the severity of Swaraj’s head injury, doctors recommended a CT scan, but the hospital lacked the facility.

They were then transferred by ambulance to Fortis Hospital, where Swaraj remains in critical condition. According to the police, Swaraj has sustained severe brain fractures that require constant observation, and he has yet to regain consciousness.

On Tuesday, after recording statements from the father and hospital staff, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the unknown tempo driver under charges of causing grievous hurt, rash driving, and failure to provide emergency medical care, as per the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. The police have launched a search for the tempo driver.