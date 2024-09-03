Sion Hospital Hit-And-Run Case: Accused Dr Dere Lied To Authorities On Woman's Death After Running Over Her, Reveals Mumbai Police Chargesheet |

Mumbai: The chargesheet filed by Sion police against Dr Rajesh Dere, the head of forensic medicine at Sion Hospital, alleges that he provided false information and attempted to mislead authorities regarding the death of a 60-year-old woman, Rubeda Shaikh, who was run over by his car on the hospital premises in May. The incident occurred on May 24, when Shaikh, a resident of Mumbra, visited Sion Hospital for treatment. Feeling unwell, she decided to rest near Gate 7 of the hospital compound.

According to a Times of India report citing the chargesheet, around 7:30 pm, Dr Dere drove his car over Shaikh. It was only after security personnel raised an alarm that he realised what had happened. Initially, Dr Dere claimed that Shaikh had felt dizzy, fallen and blacked out, necessitating her hospital admission. This misleading information was reportedly recorded in the hospital's electronic patient records.

Shaikh, who was severely injured, was immediately rushed to the emergency ward, but despite efforts to save her, she was declared dead a few hours later. Her body was sent for a postmortem examination and later handed over to her son, Shahnawaz.

Dr Dere Did Not Cooperate With Probe

The police, however, began to suspect foul play after independent witnesses informed them that a senior doctor had run over a woman on the hospital premises. Dr Dere, according to the chargesheet, did not cooperate during the police investigation. The crucial turning point in the case came when police obtained CCTV footage from the hospital, which clearly showed Dr Dere running over Shaikh with his car.

The chargesheet further details that Shaikh’s viscera has been sent for forensic examination, with the report still awaited. Additionally, the police recorded statements from 12 doctors at Sion Hospital as part of the investigation. A committee of doctors from JJ Hospital conducted a necropsy and autopsy on Shaikh’s body, concluding that her death was caused by broken ribs and multiple injuries sustained in the accident.

Dr Dere Booked Under Several Sections

Based on these findings, Dr Dere has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 177 (providing false information to a public servant), Section 304(A) (death by negligence), Section 279 (rash or negligent driving), and Section 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act that endangers life or safety). He also faces charges under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous driving. Dr Dere was arrested following these charges but was later released on bail.