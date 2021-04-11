Mumbai: History-sheeter in Bhandup held for birthday celebrations amidst weekend lockdown

The Bhandup police arrested a history-sheeter along with two others for allegedly celebrating his birthday amidst the worsening COVID-19 situation in the city. The history-sheeter identified as Sajju Malik, 40, celebrated his birthday in the presence of 20 others.
According to the police, around 12 am on Saturday, Malik and his friends celebrated Malik's birthday at Khindipada, Bhandup. No COVID norms were followed during the celebrations. Social distancing wasn't followed either. Most of the attendees were seen without a mask, said officials.
Malik, a resident of Bhandup, has multiple assault cases registered against him at various police stations in Mumbai, the police said.
As the video of the celebration made rounds on social media, the police took cognizance and registered an offence.
The officials said, "We have registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of disobeying public servant's order (188), a negligent act likely to spread Infection disease dangerous to life (269), a malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life (270), common intention (34) and under the sections of Disaster Management act and Maharashtra Police act."
As COVID-19 cases are rising at an alarming rate, the state government has already imposed a night curfew and a "strict lockdown" on the weekends.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)