Mumbai: History-Sheeter Gets 20-Year Jail For Sex Assault On 10-Year-Old | Representational Image

Mumbai: A special POCSO court has sentenced a history-sheeter from Cuffe Parade to 20 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy three years ago. As per the prosecution case, the accused and the victim had been residing in the same area and that the locals were so scared of him that no one dared to report the abhorrent act to police.

On April 26, 2021, the victim was having an ice cream sitting outside his house, while other children were playing there. Sometime later, the accused arrived there and the kids ran out of fear. However, as the victim could not understand anything, he stood simply having his ice cream. The man then approached the boy, asking him to accompany him as he had some work. The minor refused, but the accused gave him Rs 20 and he went along, thinking they were going to buy tea.

The man took him to a dilapidated building where he subjected the boy to unnatural sex, said the prosecution, adding that he started crying out of pain. Hearing his screams, people gathered around the area, after which the accused released the boy and came out. The victim went home and narrated the incident to his mother, who confronted the man. However, he threatened them saying that if they informed anyone about the crime, he would kill her and her son. Undeterred, the woman went to police and lodged a complaint, leading to the man's arrest on the same day. Since his arrest, he had been in custody.

Read Also Maharashtra: CBI Court Sentences EPFO Officials To 5 Years Imprisonment For Bribery In Nagpur

In his defence, the accused claimed that he was acquitted from the charges under the Arms Act. To still keep him behind the bars, he was being implicated. The medical evidence however, did not support the allegations of the victim as the doctor revealed that there was no injuries on him. Hence, the court acquitted the man for unnatural sex under Indian Penal Code but convicted him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.