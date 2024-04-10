Mumbai: Himalaya FOB Escalator At CSMT Finally Opens After A Year |

Mumbai:

The FOB had collapsed five years ago and claimed seven lives. As the bridge is used daily by 50,000 people, the civic body decided to reconstruct it. Accordingly, a tender was floated for its reconstruction with an estimated cost of Rs5.75 crore in 2021.

However, the work was delayed due to various reasons, including the shifting of underground utilities. The FOB was finally opened in March last year without the escalator.

A separate provision for the escalator increased the additional work cost to Rs1.25 crore, after which its work started in November 2023. Due to the model code of conduct (MCC) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the BMC opened the escalator for public use without any event on Tuesday. Regular commuters complained that they have to take 12 steps to reach the escalator.

Waman Wadje, a regular commuter said, “The escalator should have easy access to the disabled, women and senior citizens, but we have to climb steps to reach the escalator, which is inconvenient for many.” Vivek Kalyankar, chief of the BMC’s bridges department, was not available for comment.