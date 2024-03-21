Mumbai: CSMT Air-Conditioned Toilet Faces Closure After Vandalism Strikes Again

Once again, the air-conditioned toilet facility at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) faced closure on Wednesday due to vandalism. Miscreants damaged taps and pipes, disrupting the water supply essential for the functioning of the facility.

This incident marks yet another setback for the Central Railway's efforts to provide enhanced amenities to passengers. The air-conditioned toilet, introduced in early January, was hailed as a milestone in passenger comfort, boasting of being odourless and free of cost. However, the persistent actions of vandals have cast a shadow over its utility.

According to reports from the cleaning staff, the damage to the taps and pipes and few other fittings were discovered on Wednesday, prompting immediate repair works. Until the repairs are completed, the toilet remains closed to passengers, causing inconvenience to the traveling public.

This is not the first instance of vandalism targeting the newly installed facility. In the first week of February, the toilet had to be shut down for several days following the theft of taps. Such repeated incidents not only disrupt passenger services but also raise concerns about the safety and security of public infrastructure.

An official from the Central Railway expressed dismay over the situation, highlighting the paradox of offering modern amenities amidst recurring acts of vandalism. Despite being provided free of cost to passengers, the facility continues to be a target for miscreants, depriving genuine passengers of a much-needed comfort.