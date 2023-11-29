Mumbai: Himalaya Bridge Outside CSMT Station To Get Escalator For Passenger Convenience

Himalaya FOB |

The Himalaya Bridge which is located outside CSMT station in south Mumbai is set to get an escalator for smooth movement of passengers. The officials said that the new escalator will become operational within the next two months.

The bridge passes above DN Road in south Mumbai and connects the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) with the Anjuman-i-Islam University. Civic officials said that the escalator is being set up adjoining the pedestrian walkway towards the university side.

Total cost of bridge is about Rs 6 crore

The total cost of the bridge is around Rs 6 crores and BMC will spend Rs 1.3 crores more for the installation of the escalator. The entire bridge is on the five steel girder

The date of completing the installation work of escalators is March 2024, however, officials said that it will be ready by the first week of January.

This bridge collapsed in March 2019, killing nine people and injuring at least 31 people. Following this, the entire structure was pulled down and a new bridge was constructed, which became operational from March 2023. However, the new bridge only had staircases and the civic body has initiated the work of setting up the escalator.