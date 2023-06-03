Mumbai: Helpline for garbage disposal complaints to be launched on June 5

Garbage out in the open is a health hazard for all | Representative Image

The BMC will be launching a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot number 8169681697, on which citizens can send their complaints related to garbage. The number will be activated from June 5 on the occasion of World Environment Day. On this number, people can register their complaints or can even send suggestions on waste management in the city.

Separate helpline number for complaints related to garbage

The BMC has already started a helpline since June 1 for the citizens to complain about unclean drains in their area. Now the civic authorities have brought a separate helpline number for complaints related to garbage in public places. The citizens can send photos of garbage lying in their area, roads which are left uncleaned and unlifted carcasses of dead animals. They will have to share the address or GPS location so that the BMC can trace the place. The registered complaint will be forwarded to the department concerned for further action.

Complaint to be addressed within a specified time period

The official concerned of the solid waste management will address the complaint within a specified time period. He will send immediate feedback to the citizens by uploading a photo of the resolved spot.

As per the report released by NGO Praja Foundation last month, citizen grievances related to solid waste management have increased from 5,519 in 2013 to 12,351 in 2022. The highest number of 4,356 complaints in 2022 were related to garbage not being lifted. While inspecting the desilting work in the city, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had instructed the civic authorities to start a dedicated helpline number for desilting and problems related to garbage.