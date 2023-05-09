Mumbai: Biker rams into garbage truck, dies; truck driver held

A 28-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Monday night after he rammed into a garbage truck near Sion flyover. The victim, Ajinkya Worlikar, was on his way home after attending a relative’s wedding. His father, Hemant Kumar Worlikar, 56, received a phone call from an unknown person about the accident and that his son had been rushed to Sion Hospital.
Garbage truck driver lost control
Spot panchnama revealed that the garbage truck driver lost control while changing lanes and Ajinkya’s bike rammed into it while ascending the flyover. It is also known that the garbage vehicle’s driver had violated a traffic signal which misled Ajinkya, who suffered grievous injuries to his head, face and back.
Truck driver arrested by police
The truck driver has been identified as Santosh Jaiswal, 44, a resident of Chembur. He was arrested by the Sion police under sections 279 (rash driving on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and section 119 (duty to obey traffic signs) and 192 A (using a vehicle without permit) of the Motor Vehicles Act.
