Mumbai News: BMC to launch helpline for desilting, garbage issues

FPJ Photo

Mumbai: While the BMC claims to have completed 93% of desilting works, few corporators from Sewri recently complained about uncleaned nullahs in their wards. To efficiently address such complaints, the civic authorities will be creating an online dashboard. Citizens can send photographs of unattended nullahs and garbage in their areas on this helpline.

“The desilting work is expected to be completed by May 31. So, the helpline will be active from June 1 to 10. The complaint will be forwarded to the ward concerned and the team will ensure that the work gets completed before monsoon starts,” said a civic official.

Monitoring desilting works

Meanwhile, the BMC will also be appointing a team of civic officials, who will monitor desilting works, following the Chief Minister's instruction. In the past two days, CM Eknath Shinde flanked by civic officials, inspected the city's pre-monsoon preparedness. Owing to the politicking over unclogging of nullahs, he asked the civic body to ensure that contractors do quality work.

As per the report released by NGO Praja Foundation last week, citizen grievances related to solid waste management have increased from 5,519 in 2013 to 12,351 in 2022. The highest number of 4,356 complaints in 2022 were related to garbage not being lifted. The same helpline can be used to complain about garbage issues. The problem will be resolved immediately, said a senior civic official.